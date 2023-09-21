Toney (toe) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Toney also missed Wednesday's session, so what the wideout is able to do (if anything) at Friday's practice will be telling with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against the Bears. After a forgettable one-catch effort in the Chiefs' season opener, Toney bounced back in the team's Week 2 win over the Jaguars, hauling in all five of his targets for 35 yards.