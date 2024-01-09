Toney (hip/ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Toney missed the Chiefs' final three games of the regular season due to his pair of injuries, so he'll presumably need to upgrade to full practice participation Thursday or Friday to avoid taking a designation into Saturday's wild-card game versus the Dolphins. Over his 13 appearances during the regular season, Toney played no more than 42 percent of the offensive snaps on any occasion and recorded 27 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown to go with 31 yards on 11 carries.