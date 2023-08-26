Coach Andy Reid said Saturday that Toney (knee) may be able to practice in about one week, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Toney suffered a torn meniscus in his knee in the early stages of training camp, which required surgery and kept him out of the entire preseason. The Chiefs have been optimistic that he'll be healthy by Week 1, and returning to drills next week would help his case to do so. Having said that, they open the season Thursday, Sept. 7 versus the Lions, so Toney may need bump up to all activity quickly to receive clearance for that contest.