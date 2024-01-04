Toney (hip/ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Toney -- who didn't practice last week -- has missed two straight games, but his limited participation in Wednesday's session suggests that he could potentially return to action Sunday against the Chargers. That said, with the Chiefs locked into the AFC's No. 3 playoff seed, the team has no incentive to play the wideout in Week 18 if he's less than 100 percent.