Toney (hip) isn't practicing Friday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Toney is sitting out practice for a second consecutive day. He'll look to raise his participation level Saturday before the team publishes its Week 16 injury report for Monday's game against the Raiders. With Skyy Moore (knee) done for the remainder of the regular season, Kansas City's receiving corps behind rookie Rashee Rice includes Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Richie James and Justyn Ross, while it remains to be seen if Toney or Mecole Hardman (thumb) will be available Monday.