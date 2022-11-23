Toney (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Toney was forced out of Kansas City's Week 11 win over the Chargers with a hamstring injury after logging 14 snaps. He'll now have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, but if Toney is unable to suit up, added opportunities would be available for fellow WRs Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.
