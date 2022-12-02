Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest in Cincinnati.
Since picking up a hamstring injury during the first half of the Chiefs' Week 11 road win against the Chargers, Toney hasn't been unable to practice and now will miss a second consecutive game. He'll set his sights on returning to action Sunday, Dec. 11 at Denver, but in the meantime JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will serve as Kansas City's top wide receivers, with Justin Watson and Skyy Moore available for any wide receiver reps that linger.