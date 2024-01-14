Toney (hip/ankle) is listed as inactive for Saturday's wild-card game against the Dolphins.

Toney sat out Weeks 16 and 17 due to a strained hip before an ankle injury began to be listed next to his name during Week 18 prep. He missed all three contests, but his ability to practice in a limited capacity this week gave him a chance to return to action. That won't come to pass for Toney, meaning the Chiefs will lean on Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and Richie James at wide receiver in their postseason opener.