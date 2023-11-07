Toney caught his only target for 18 yards during Sunday's 21-14 win against the Dolphins.

Toney has no more than one catch in any of his last three games, totaling just three grabs for 35 yards on three targets over that span. He's seemingly been phased out of the offense a bit more since the Chiefs reacquired Mecole Hardman prior to Week 8, and there's little to suggest any increase in playing time is forthcoming. He can safely be left on the waiver wire in the vast majority of fantasy formats at this point.