Toney reeled in both of his targets for 12 yards during Monday's 21-17 defeat against the Eagles.

After some down weeks prior to the bye in terms of playing time, Toney saw a slight uptick to above 20 percent of snaps for the first time since Week 6. It didn't produce much more, though he did handle a pair of carries for 14 yards in addition to his two grabs and served as the punt returner for the Chiefs over Mecole Hardman. Regardless, Toney's fantasy outlook isn't particularly bright the rest of the way.