The Chiefs are optimistic Toney will contribute in 2024, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports.

GM Brett Veach recently referred to Toney as "probably our most talented wideout," and coach Andy Reid said the 25-year-old is "arguably one of the most talented guys on the team." The implication, supported by Veach's comments, is that Toney's lack of playing time last season was largely a product of medical struggles, starting with a meniscus injury during training camp. The problem, of course, is that the health issues have been a constant, with the 2021 first-round pick missing at least four games in each of his three pro seasons and also seeing his snaps limited a number of other times. Toney has never recorded more than six targets or 30 offensive snaps in a game with the Chiefs, though he did have some big moments during the team's Super Bowl run at the end of 2022. An ongoing legal situation involving Chiefs WR Rashee Rice could open the door for Toney to get more playing time at some point in 2024, with his YAC ability potentially making him a good fit to see a lot of the quick passes Rice hauled in as a rookie in 2023. Fantasy relevance seems like somewhat of a longshot nonetheless, especially after Toney was a healthy(ish) scratch for the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over San Francisco in February.