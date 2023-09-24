Toney (toe) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Toney, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited session Friday, will give it a go Sunday and barring any in-game setbacks will look to build off the five-catch, 35-yard effort he turned in last weekend against the Jaguars. Also in the mix for Kansas City's Week 3 WR targets are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross, and in that context Toney (who was held to one catch in Week 1) profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option versus Chicago.