Toney (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Toney was limited at practice this past week, but he'll give it go Sunday, which will mark his first game appearance since injuring his hamstring during Week 11 action. With Mecole Hardman (abdomen) still not available, Toney has a chance to claim a key role in Kansas City's Week 15 passing offense alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but until the 2021 first-rounder gets a full and productive game in, he'll profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy option.