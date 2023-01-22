Toney recorded five receptions on seven targets for 36 yards in Saturday's 27-20 win over the Jaguars. He added one rush for 14 yards.

Toney joined Travis Kelce as the only Chiefs' pass catcher to record more than two receptions in Saturday's win. He was limited to work around the line of scrimmage, though the team continued to show the desire to keep him involved in the offense in a variety of ways. Toney will likely rotate into the game behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in next week's AFC Championship Game.