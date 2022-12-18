Toney (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, is trending towards playing, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Toney practiced in limited fashion all week, setting the stage for a return from his three-game absence. The 2020 first-round pick did have a similar type of practice cadence last week before surprisingly being ruled out Saturday, but given this latest report, it seems as if the Chiefs wideout could be available this go around and likely operate as the third wideout behind starters Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.