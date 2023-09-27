Toney (toe) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Toney logged just two snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears, and he toe injury that had him listed as questionable for that contest looks as though it's still affecting his practice reps in Week 4. He'll likely need to log a full practice by Friday in order to avoid taking an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets.
