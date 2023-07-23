Toney "tweaked his knee" while shagging punts before Sunday's training camp practice, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Toney didn't participate after suffering the injury, but the severity of the issue remains unclear. Either way, it's a concerning development for the oft-injured wideout, who's struggled to deliver consistent production despite immense talent. Kansas City figures to be extremely cautious with Toney moving forward, which should allow Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, Richie James and Justyn Ross to get more first-team work in.