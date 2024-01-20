Toney (hip/ankle) was ruled out Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Toney managed to practice in limited fashion all week, but that evidently wasn't enough to gain clearance for the pivotal playoff matchup. Expect the likes of Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to continue seeing additional snaps in the absence of Toney.