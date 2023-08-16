Toney (knee) continues to miss practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Though previous reports relayed that GM Brett Veach felt good about Toney's chances of being ready for Week 1 action, assistant GM Mike Borgonzi indicated Wednesday that the team isn't inclined to hurry the wideout back, Matt Derrick of chiefsdigest.com reports. "We want to make sure he's 100 percent," Borgonzi said of Toney on Wednesday. "We want to make sure he's there for the games. We know what he brings to the table, it's his playmaking ability. So we're not going to rush it." At this stage it seems pretty safe to assume that Toney probably won't see any preseason action; beyond that, his status ahead of the Chiefs' season opener will need to be monitored closely.