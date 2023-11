Toney (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Toney joins Mecole Hardman (thumb) and Jerick McKinnon (groin) as the Chiefs' skill position players who will not play Sunday. Toney has struggled in his first year in Kansas City and has played 40-plus percent offensive snaps once this season. With Toney and Hardman out, Skyy Moore and Richie James are candidates to see a significant uptick in offensive snaps for Sunday's game.