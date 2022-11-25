Toney (hamstring) is listed as out Sunday against the Rams.
Toney's absence is hardly surprising considering he was unable to practice in any capacity this week after aggravating his hamstring injury against the Chargers last Sunday. The 2021 first-round pick has been limited to five appearances with the Chiefs and Giants this season. His absence Sunday will likely free up more work for Justin Watson and Skyy Moore behind the Chiefs' top two wideouts, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.