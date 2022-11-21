Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
