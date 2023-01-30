site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return vs. Bengals.
Toney (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.
Toney suffered a non-contact injury in the first half. The Chiefs are thin at wide receiver with JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) both questionable to return.
