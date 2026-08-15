Chiefs' Kader Kohou: Not playing Saturday

Kohou (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Kohou suffered a knee injury at some point in practice and will not be available for Saturday's showdown. The slot cornerback was medically cleared in March from the partially torn ACL he suffered in July of 2025. Another knee injury for the 27-year-old is not a good sign and it is unclear how long Kohou will miss due to the issue. Jadon Canady will likely see an increase in snaps at cornerback while Kohou is absent.