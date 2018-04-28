Chiefs' Kahlil McKenzie: Drafted by Kansas City
The Chiefs selected McKenzie in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 198th overall.
Son of Reggie McKenzie, the general manager of the Raiders, Kahlil was a five-star recruit at defensive tackle coming out of high school, but one that went on to be a relative disappointment at Tennessee. Kansas City plans to convert him to an offensive guard, according to BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site.
