The Chiefs selected Hadden in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 211th overall.

Hadden started his career at famed JUCO, Independence Community College in Kansas. He got himself onto Tennessee's radar and made 15 starts for the Volunteers over three seasons. He has good length for a corner at 6-foot-1 but has suspect foot speed (4.57). Hadden also had a number of injuries that cost him time at Tennessee. If he can avoid the injury bug, Hadden could stick in the Kansas City secondary.