Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Active but not guaranteed to play Week 17
With fellow running back Charcandrick West (illness) out in Week 17, Hunt is officially active against the Broncos.
As per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, head coach Andy Reid's original intention had been to sit Hunt alongside fellow front-line players Alex Smith, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. That notion essentially evaporated once West's illness left the Chiefs with Akeem Hunt (shoulder) and fullback Anthony Sherman as the only viable backfield candidates. Kareem Hunt's active status doesn't equate to a guarantee he'll log any carries, but he'll be in uniform and available should injury strike Akeem Hunt at some point during the contest.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Fellow running back ruled out•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Likely out Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Sees heavy volume in win•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores, tops 200 scrimmage yards•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores first touchdown since Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Quiet in high-scoring loss•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...