With fellow running back Charcandrick West (illness) out in Week 17, Hunt is officially active against the Broncos.

As per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, head coach Andy Reid's original intention had been to sit Hunt alongside fellow front-line players Alex Smith, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. That notion essentially evaporated once West's illness left the Chiefs with Akeem Hunt (shoulder) and fullback Anthony Sherman as the only viable backfield candidates. Kareem Hunt's active status doesn't equate to a guarantee he'll log any carries, but he'll be in uniform and available should injury strike Akeem Hunt at some point during the contest.