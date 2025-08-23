Hunt (quadriceps) took three carries for 15 yards and failed to bring in his only target in Friday's 29-27 preseason loss to Chicago.

Hunt was a game-time decision for Friday's contest after dealing with a quad contusion during the practice week. The veteran back was able to suit up and got mixed in with the first-team offense behind starter Isiah Pacheco. The latter is expected to handle lead-back duties to begin the regular season with Hunt seeing work as a receiver and in goal-line situations.