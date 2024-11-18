Hunt took 14 carries for 60 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 30-21 loss to the Bills.

Hunt turned in an adequate effort on the ground in tough road environment while garnering 14 of Kansas City's 17 rushing attempts in its first loss of the season. The veteran's fantasy day has a little less luster when you factor in the lack of touchdowns and involvement as a receiver. It was Hunt's first game since rejoining the Chiefs where he did not receive a target. This ironically comes on the heels of a seven-catch effort against Denver in Week 10. The real concerning news for managers would be the potential return of starting tailback Isiah Pacheco (ankle), who is expected to return from injured reserve against the Panthers next Sunday, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.