Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Bottled up in Monday's win
Hunt rushed 22 times for 46 yards and caught three of five targets for 22 yards in Monday night's 29-19 win over the Broncos.
Hunt was stifled by a swarming Broncos defense, finishing with season-lows in yards per carry (2.1) and total yards (68). In fact, Monday marked the first time in the rookie's career that he didn't top 100 yards of offense. While that evidences the huge impact Hunt has made through eight games, fantasy owners may be anxious for Hunt to find the end zone, as he still hasn't hit pay dirt since Week 3. Following Monday's down performance, Hunt will aim to bounce back versus the Cowboys this Sunday.
