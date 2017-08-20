Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Breaks off 25-yard run against Bengals
Hunt rushed eight times for 40 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards during Saturday's preseason win over Cincinnati.
Hunt only rushed once in the preseason opener, so seeing him succeed Saturday was promising for his fantasy stock, especially his 25-yard scamper against Cincinnati's first-team defense. He projects to begin the season behind Spencer Ware -- who received just a single carry against the Bengals -- and battle for positioning on the depth chart with Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller. Hunt has been working on his pass-catching skills this summer, so it was particularly encouraging that he hauled in three receptions. The organization traded away three picks to move up to select the Toledo standout, so expect Hunt to carve out a role in short order. He'll probably be an unreliable fantasy option starting out, though.
