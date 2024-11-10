Hunt rushed 14 times for 35 yards and brought in seven of 10 targets for 65 yards in the Chiefs' 16-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Hunt unsurprisingly found running room at a premium against a stingy Broncos defense, but he made up for it by generating a team-high receiving yardage total and coming in second in both receptions and targets. All three components of Hunt's receiving line were season highs, while his carries and rushing yardage tallies tied and set a season low, respectively. Isiah Pacheco (IR, lower leg) is expected to remain out until later in November, so Hunt should remain in the lead-back role for a Week 11 road battle against the Bills next Sunday.