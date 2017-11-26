Hunt rushed 11 times for 17 yards while catching his lone target for nine more in Sunday's 16-10 loss to Buffalo.

Hunt gained just four yards on five first-half carries and wasn't much better in the second half. The talented rookie's 26 yards from scrimmage were easily a career low after he had topped 60 in each of his first 10 appearances. Hunt's recent decline has coincided with an overall dip in effectiveness for the once-dominant Kansas City offense, and he's now been held out of the end zone in every game since Week 3 after scoring six touchdowns in his first three games.