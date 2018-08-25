Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Catches touchdown pass versus Bears
Hunt carried three times for seven yards and turned his only target into a 19-yard receiving touchdown during Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.
Hunt generated a long gain of just three yards on the ground, but he provided one of the highlights of the first half when he took a dump off from Patrick Mahomes and raced down the sideline to the pylon. Though he's totaled just 31 yards on 18 carries over the last two weeks, there's little doubt the second-year pro is in line for another big season as the team's bell cow out of the backfield. The receiving touchdown was notable considering the team's stated desire to use him more in in the passing game, and Hunt could be in for an even bigger season if he can top the 53 receptions he posted as a rookie. He'll sit out the final preseason game and appears full speed ahead for Week 1 of the regular season.
