Hunt (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's season finale against the Raiders after practicing fully Friday.

Hunt logged 'DNPs' Wednesday and Thursday, but the running back's full participation in Friday's session sets the stage for him to be available Week 18. Meanwhile, fellow RB Isiah Pacheco (not injury-related/rest) is listed as questionable to face Las Vegas, and if he's made inactive this weekend, Hunt would be in a position to lead a Kansas City backfield that also includes Brashard Smith and Dameon Pierce. In his last outing, Hunt logged a 56 percent snap share en route to rushing seven times for 38 yards in the Chiefs' Week 17 loss to the Broncos, while Pacheco carried nine times for 32 yards, seeing action on 35 percent of the team's snaps on offense.