Hunt's teammate Isiah Pacheco (knee) will return for Thursday's game at Dallas, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he isn't sure how much Pacheco will play, ESPN's Nate Taylor reports.

Pacheco was Kansas City's lead runner before his knee sprain, but the role didn't amount to much in fantasy with Hunt stealing goal-line work and Brashard Smith taking a few touches each week. Hunt was far more valuable in Pacheco's absence, recording three straight games with at least 47 snaps, 12 touches and 12.5 PPR points. His playing time figures to decrease now, though to what extent is unclear.