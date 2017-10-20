Hunt rushed 18 times for 87 yards and brought in all four targets for 30 yards in Thursday's 31-30 loss to the Raiders.

Quarterback Alex Smith and the air attack took center stage Thursday, but Hunt played a solid complementary role. The rookie's final line represented a strong bounce-back rushing effort after he'd managed a season-low 21 yards on the ground versus the Steelers last Sunday. Hunt also continued to play a consistent role in the passing game, with Thursday's reception tally marking the fourth time in seven contests he's posted at least four catches. Although he's slowed down some after a red-hot first month, Hunt remains an elite fantasy option in all formats. He'll look to post his first 100-yard rushing effort since Week 5 against the Broncos in an Oct. 30 battle on Monday Night Football.