Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Compiles 117 total yards in loss
Hunt rushed 18 times for 87 yards and brought in all four targets for 30 yards in Thursday's 31-30 loss to the Raiders.
Quarterback Alex Smith and the air attack took center stage Thursday, but Hunt played a solid complementary role. The rookie's final line represented a strong bounce-back rushing effort after he'd managed a season-low 21 yards on the ground versus the Steelers last Sunday. Hunt also continued to play a consistent role in the passing game, with Thursday's reception tally marking the fourth time in seven contests he's posted at least four catches. Although he's slowed down some after a red-hot first month, Hunt remains an elite fantasy option in all formats. He'll look to post his first 100-yard rushing effort since Week 5 against the Broncos in an Oct. 30 battle on Monday Night Football.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Does damage as receiver Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Records another 100-yard effort•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Tops 100 yards in victory•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Finds end zone while piling up yardage Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scampers for 109 total yards•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Record-setting performance in pro debut•
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...