Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Compiles 96 total yards in Week 10 win
Hunt rushed 16 times for 71 yards and brought in both of his targets for 25 yards in the Chiefs' 26-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Hunt had what could be termed a modest game by his lofty standards, but he was still very efficient on a per-touch basis. The second-year back has seen under 20 carries in all but one game this season, which limits his overall fantasy upside to an extent. Additionally, after notching five catches in three straight games in Weeks 6-8, Hunt has just three receptions combined over the last pair of contests. Nevertheless, he naturally remains an elite every-week play in any format, given his ability for a chunk play on any touch. He'll look to shine in a highly anticipated Week 11 Monday night matchup against the Rams in Mexico City.
