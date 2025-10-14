Hunt accrued six carries for 23 yards and caught his only target for 11 yards during Sunday's 30-17 win over the Lions.

Hunt has seen his playing time drop off in the past couple of weeks, recording sub-40 percent snap shares after crossing that threshold, including double-digit carries, against both the Giants in Week 3 and Ravens in Week 4. He remains a handcuff option in leagues with a little bit of fantasy upside if he reaches paydirt. Still, he won't find consistent value as long as Isiah Pacheco is healthy and available.