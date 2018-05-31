Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Dealing with hamstring injury
Hunt did not participate in OTAs on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Given that the Chiefs said they were holding Hunt out of practice as a precaution, the injury likely isn't being viewed as anything serious during these optional workouts. Look for Kansas City to take every precaution necessary to ensure the tailback is 100 percent for the start of training camp.
