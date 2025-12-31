Hunt (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

Hunt handled his usual backfield split alongside Isiah Pacheco during Kansas City's 20-13 loss to Denver on Christmas Day in Week 17, rushing seven times for a team-high 38 yards. The veteran is facing a chance to close out the year on a positive note with a favorable matchup against the Raiders on deck for Sunday, but he'll first need to get healthy from his current ailment. Hunt will have two more chances to retake the practice field ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale.