Hunt carried nine times for 21 yards and caught five of six targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Steelers.

Although Hunt fell a full 60 yards short of his previous low rushing total, he made a terrific contribution as a pass catcher to finish with 110 scrimmage yards. The poor performance on the ground came as something of a surprise against a Pittsburgh run defense that has struggled this season, but the dynamic rookie's ability to contribute in multiple areas extended his streak of 100-plus scrimmage yards to six straight games. This characteristic affords Hunt a high floor for production on a weekly basis, and he will look to continue what has been a historic start to his career Thursday against the Raiders.