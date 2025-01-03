Hunt (coach's decision) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Hunt is among a multitude of key contributors expected to be rested for Sunday's regular-season finale, as the 15-1 Chiefs have already clinched the top seed in the AFC. Isiah Pacheco (rib) has been ruled out, so Samaje Perine and Carson Steele are the top candidates to flank Carson Wentz in Kansas City's backfield, while Keaontay Ingram's an option to be elevated from the practice squad.