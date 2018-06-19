Hunt (hamstring) -- who did not participate in minicamp -- is expected to be ready for the beginning of training camp, the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hunt was likely held out of the offseason workouts as a precautionary measure to avoid a longer-term issue for the second-year tailback, but it doesn't appear to be a major concern with a month to rest up before training camp. More alarms should sound off if he remains sidelined into a significant portion of camp.