Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Expected to be healthy for camp
Hunt (hamstring) -- who did not participate in minicamp -- is expected to be ready for the beginning of training camp, the Chiefs' official site reports.
Hunt was likely held out of the offseason workouts as a precautionary measure to avoid a longer-term issue for the second-year tailback, but it doesn't appear to be a major concern with a month to rest up before training camp. More alarms should sound off if he remains sidelined into a significant portion of camp.
