Head coach Andy Reid said Saturday that Hunt (ankle/knee) is expected to play against the Commanders on Monday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Hunt was back at practice Friday and Saturday after missing Thursday's session, and it appears the veteran running back will be available for Week 8 after working through ankle and knee injuries. Hunt and Isiah Pacheco will continue to serve as the Chiefs' one-two punch out of the backfield while rookie Brashard Smith provides depth.