Hunt carried the ball 13 times for 59 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Broncos.

The veteran running back got into the end zone for a third straight game when he punched home a two-yard TD in the third quarter. Hunt's 62 scrimmage yards were also a season high, as he continues to need those touchdowns to keep his fantasy relevance. Through 10 games, he's produced just 419 scrimmage yards but has seven totals TDs, six on the ground and one through the air. Hunt will look to hit paydirt again in Week 12 against the Colts.