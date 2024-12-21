Hunt had 11 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 24 yards in Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

Hunt outplayed Isiah Pacheco, who turned nine carries and two targets into just 25 scrimmage yards. The former scored a three-yard touchdown in the second quarter and probably could have scored a 33-yard touchdown on his final carry in the fourth but slid down after 20 yards so Kansas City could run out the clock. Pacheco has struggled in his four games back from a fractured fibula, so Hunt's likely to see significant usage again Wednesday against the Steelers.