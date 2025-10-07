Hunt rushed seven times for 49 yards and two touchdowns while catching his only target for eight yards in Monday's 31-28 loss to Jacksonville.

Three of Hunt's seven carries came from five yards or closer to the opponent's goal line, and he punched two of them in successfully to finish as the Chiefs' top fantasy RB in Week 5. Co-starter Isiah Pacheco also received seven carries while seeing two more targets as a receiver, but the latter's lack of use in the red zone proved to be the difference Monday. Hunt is now up to three touchdowns on the year, but he leaves much to be desired as a fantasy asset in games he is held out of the end zone. The 29-year-old checks in as a touchdown-dependent flex option against the Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.