Charcandrick West (illness) won't play Sunday against the Broncos, leaving Kareem Hunt and Akeem Hunt (shoulder) as the Chiefs' options at running back in Week 17.

As a result, it looks like both Kareem and Akeem Hunt will probably be in uniform for Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but with the Chiefs locked into the AFC's No. 4 playoff seed, key players like Kareem Hunt may see limited (or no) action in Week 17. For what it's worth, Kareem Hunt trails Todd Gurley (who is not expected to play Sunday) by just 13 yards for the league-lead in rushing. In any case, given the context of what Kansas City is playing for, we'd expect Akeem Hunt to pace the team's backfield this week in terms of touches.