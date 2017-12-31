Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Fellow running back ruled out
Charcandrick West (illness) won't play Sunday against the Broncos, leaving Kareem Hunt and Akeem Hunt (shoulder) as the Chiefs' options at running back in Week 17.
As a result, it looks like both Kareem and Akeem Hunt will probably be in uniform for Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but with the Chiefs locked into the AFC's No. 4 playoff seed, key players like Kareem Hunt may see limited (or no) action in Week 17. For what it's worth, Kareem Hunt trails Todd Gurley (who is not expected to play Sunday) by just 13 yards for the league-lead in rushing. In any case, given the context of what Kansas City is playing for, we'd expect Akeem Hunt to pace the team's backfield this week in terms of touches.
More News
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Likely out Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Sees heavy volume in win•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores, tops 200 scrimmage yards•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Scores first touchdown since Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Quiet in high-scoring loss•
-
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Career-low 26 total yards in Week 12 loss•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...