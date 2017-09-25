Chiefs' Kareem Hunt: Finds end zone while piling up yardage Sunday
Hunt carried 17 times for 172 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Chargers. He also caught his only target for a 12-yard gain in the 24-10 loss.
Already with a solid game in hand, Hunt provided another explosive highlight with a 69-yard touchdown run to put the game away in the fourth quarter. He took on a true workhorse role in this one, touching the ball 20 times while ceding just two carries to other Chiefs running backs. Hunt is off to a historic start to his rookie campaign, averaging 179.3 scrimmage yards over three games while reaching the end zone a whopping six times. He will look to keep it rolling next week against the Redskins.
